Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 61,223, lower by 12 points or 0.02%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,256, lower by 2 points or 0.01%.

Nifty Midcap 100 index declined by 0.02% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained by 0.75%. 12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled in red. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,068 shares advanced and 1,334 declined.

The top gainers in the marker were Tata Consumer Products, Indian Oil, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, UPL Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC.