Toyota launches Camry in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Toyota launched its updated sedan model Toyota Camry in India. The hybrid version is priced at Rs 41.7 lakh and offered in a single variant.

The new hybrid sedan is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and is mated with an e-CVT automatic gearbox operated with paddle shifters. Other features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, electric sunroof and a head-up display.

It also features ‘Pre-Collision System’ which enables daytime oncoming vehicle detection, Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Turn Assistance, updated Lane Trace Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, etc. The new sedan comes with safety features like nine airbags, vehicle stability control, an electronic parking brake with hill start assist, a rear parking camera, traction control, stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and ABS with EBD. It also has three driving modes, namely Normal, Eco and Sport.