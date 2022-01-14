US to double free Covid-19 tests and add masks to combat Omicron

On Thursday US President Joe Biden announced that the government will double the number of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests that will be distributed free of charge to US citizens, as well as high-quality masks, as part of his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country deal with the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Biden also said that 1,000 military medical personnel will be sent around the country starting next week to help overburdened medical facilities to cope with staff shortages caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant .

Six additional military medical teams would be deployed to Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and Rhode Island, he stated at the White House.