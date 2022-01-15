DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsArmyIndiaNEWSDefence

‘India is proud of stellar contribution of Army’: PM Modi extends greetings on Army Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas, on the occasion of Indian Army Day.

 

‘Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well’, PM Modi tweeted.

 

Army Day is observed every year on January 15, to celebrate the take over of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He took over charge on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted that soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. ‘Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!’, Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

