5 killed, 2 injured in car-bus collision

Jaipur: 5 people were killed and 2 others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a bus. The accident took place in Nagaur district, Rajasthan on Saturday.

As per the police, the low visibility due to dense fog is the cause of the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sita aged 65 years old, Sanju (22), Rahul (10) Ajay (5) and Bhaliram (42).

The car was going to Jodhpur from Nagaur while the bus was going towards Bikaner.