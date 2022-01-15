First look of Tata Safari Dark Edition released: Video

Mumbai: India’s popular automobile manufacturers, Tata Motors has released the first look of its Tata Safari Dark Edition. Tata Motors has teased the Dark Edition Safari before the launch scheduled on January 17.

As per reports, the SUV will be powered by a 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine working 6-speed manual transmission and an option of 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. All of this works in combination with the front-wheel-drive system.

The Safari Dark Edition is likely to be offered in the same four variants as the Harrier: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+. Unofficial bookings are also underway at select dealerships.

Tata Motors had earlier launched an Adventure persona and a Gold Edition of the Safari. The cost of the Safari Dark Edition may be around Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh.