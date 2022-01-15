Japanese students stabbed by stranger during entrance exams

Several high school students who were on their way to attend their university entrance exam in Tokyo were injured in an alleged knife attack on Saturday, Japanese media reported.

Three people injured in the morning after another student attacked them with a bladed object as they gathered to take their entrance exam, according to public broadcaster NHK.

According to the Asahi newspaper, the suspected assailant, a 17-year-old high school student, was arrested.

This weekend, 500,000 high school students in Japan will take the annual university admission tests in hundreds of locations across the country.

In Japan, violent crimes are uncommon, although there has been a recent rash of knife attacks by assailants who are unknown to the victims.

A guy costumed as Batman’s Joker slashed more than a dozen people on a train carriage in Tokyo in October, sending passengers screaming along the aisles and rushing out of windows to flee. Several individuals were injured in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train a few months ago.