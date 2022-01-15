Moderate intensity earthquake hits Hindu Kush

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. There are no immediate reports of injuries, any loss of life or damage to property.

The epicentre of the quake was in Hindu Kush in Afghanistan. The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km.

The Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan witness more than 100 earthquakes at a magnitude of 4.0 or greater every year.