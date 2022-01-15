OnePlus launched 9RT 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, OnePlus has launched its latest smartphone OnePlus 9RT 5G in India. The smartphone is an upgrade to the OnePlus’ performance-oriented R series.

The smartphone is available in two colours: Hacker Black and Nano Silver and in two configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It will be available from January 16 for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on amazon.in. The open sales will begin on 17th January across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets.

Also Read; First look of Tata Safari Dark Edition released: Video

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with an Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 397ppi pixel density and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT 5G price starts at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant while the 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 46,999.