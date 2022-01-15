Two more players have withdrawn from India Open Badminton Tournament

New Delhi: Two more players have withdrawn from the India Open badminton tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

Second seeded Russian mixed doubles player Rodion Alimov was tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrew from from the event His mixed doubles partner Alina Davletova has also withdrawn as she was identified as a close contact. The pair had withdrawn ahead of their ahead of their mixed doubles semi-final clash on Saturday. Indonesian pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan has given a walkover in the semi-final math and entered the finals.

On Wednesday, as many as seven Indian shuttlers, including reigning world championship silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, were withdrawn from the event after testing positive for Covid. Besides Srikanth, the other players withdrawn were Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thkar, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singh and Khushi Gupta. Earlier, India’s B Sai Praneeth, the 2019 world championship bronze medalist, double specialists Manu Attri and Dhruv Rawat had tested positive and had pulled out before the start of the tournament.

The 2022 edition of India Open organized by the Badminton Association of India, is being held behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.