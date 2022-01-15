US offers Ukraine ‘any assistance required’ to recover from a cyber attack

An official from the White House National Security Council (NSC) said on Friday that the United States and its allies have offered Ukraine their support while the investigation into the nature and consequences of a cyberattack that targeted the Ukrainian government websites proceeds.

“We don’t have an attribution at this point,” a senior administration official subsequently told reporters when asked if the cyberattack was carried out by Russian intelligence services.

The hack, which defaced a number of Ukrainian government websites, appeared to be limited, according to a senior administration official, with many websites back online.

The event occurs amid rising tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, following Biden’s administration’s failure to persuade Moscow to reduce its military buildup on Russia’s border with Ukraine after a week of dialogue failed.

“We will provide Ukraine with whatever assistance it requires to recover,” stated a spokesperson for the NSC.

“All of your personal data has been uploaded, and data on this computer has been irrecoverably lost,” read the statement left by the cyberattack on Ukraine’s official websites.

The message went on to say: “All of your information is now available to the whole public. Be fearful and prepare for the worst.”

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, strongly denounced the event, stressing that alliance cyber experts would equip Ukraine with a cyber defence information sharing network in the coming days.