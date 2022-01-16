Aamir Khan to team up with ex-wife Kiran Rao for comedy-drama film

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao confirmed their split last year. Even after the divorce, the pair stated they would remain friends and colleagues in a joint statement. Following then, the pair was photographed together on multiple occasions. Kiran Rao is back with yet another fascinating film, almost 10 years after her directorial debut ‘Dhobi Ghat’.

After a long time, the audience will soon be treated by another Kiran directorial marvel. A comedy-drama funded by Aamir Khan Productions is now in the works, with filming set to begin on January 8 in several locations around Maharashtra. The film is about three individuals and is written by Biplab Goswami with the screenplay of Sneha Desai.

A leading daily shared, ‘Rao has confirmed the lead to ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ fame Sparsh Shrivastav, who has been a part of several serials, including ‘Balika Vadhu’. For another two leads Rao’s search stopped at Pratibha Ranta, who was seen in Zee TV’s ‘Qurbaan Hua’, and Nitanshi Goel, earlier seen in Peshwa Bajirao’.

The initial schedule, which follows COVID-19 rules, will run through January 20. Following that, the unit will take a COVID-mandated break before returning to the next site after a few weeks. Kiran plans to finish the shoot in April.

In 2001, Aamir met Kiran on the set of ‘Lagaan’, where she worked as an assistant director. After four years of dating, they married and have a son named Azad Rao Khan.