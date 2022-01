Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT), Greece’s largest carrier, announced on Saturday that all flights to Beirut had been halted awaiting the outcome of an investigation into the cause of damage to one of its planes flying to the Lebanese capital.

Ground crews at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport discovered external damage to a plane’s fuselage on Jan. 10, causing the airline to cancel all flights to and from Beirut the next day, according to a company statement.