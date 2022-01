On Saturday, the Philippine health ministry verified that the country is now facing community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila, as cases reached a three-day high.

At a press conference, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they were detecting community transmission of the Omicron type in the capital region.

The area covers an urban sprawl of 16 cities with a population of more than 13 million people.