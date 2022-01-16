DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Expansion of Suez Canal to be finished in July 2023

Jan 16, 2022, 11:22 pm IST

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) stated on Sunday that a project to enlarge parts of the Suez Canal will be finished in July 2023 following two years of work.

 

After the Ever Given cargo ship ran aground and stopped the waterway for six days last year, the SCA announced hastened plans to construct a second canal route and enlarge an existing channel.

 

“In 24 months, the project will be done. We began in July 2021 and, with God’s help, will complete in July 2023,” Chairman Osama Rabie stated while speaking at a n event in Dubai.

