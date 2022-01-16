Foreign portfolio investment crosses Rs 3,117 crore in January

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union government, the Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has invested Rs 3,117 crore in Indian markets. FPIs invested Rs 1,857 crore into equities and Rs 1,743 crore into hybrid instruments during January 1-14.

They pulled out Rs 482 crore from the debt segment, taking the total net inflow to Rs 3,117 crore. In the last three months, the FPIs were net sellers in the Indian markets.