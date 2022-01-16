Indians now have visa-free access to 60 destinations with ‘Henley Passport’

The Indian passport has significantly improved from its ranking last year, as the country has improved its passport ranking in the Henley Passport Index 2022. The country’s passport has now climbed three notches to reach 83rd place from 90th place previously. Since Indian passports have risen in ranking, Indian nationals will be able to visit as many as 60 countries across the globe without a prior visa.

60 countries now allow direct entry of tourists with Indian passports by providing visa-on-arrival facilities or other mechanisms. As of last year, 88 countries granted prior visa-free entry to Indians; Oman and Armenia are the most recent to do so. Some other notable tourist destinations where Indians can visit without a visa include Botswana, Cambodia, El Salvador, Fiji, Indonesia, Madagascar, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Despite an improvement in India’s ranking, Japan maintained the top spot in the Henley Passport Index. Singapore and Japan also topped the list, with their citizens able to travel to as many as 192 countries without a prior visa. 190 visa-free destinations around the world are available to German and South Korean nationals.

According to Henley Passport Index, the data is provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s most complete database of travel information. In total, 199 countries and 227 travel destinations around the world were ranked on the index. The index measures the ease with which nationals of different countries can travel to the world’s top destinations.