Know the benefits of having sex at different times

There is a lot to know in when to have sex and the effects of engaging in sexual intercourse at different times in a day have different benefits. Sex expert Kate Taylor has revealed the surprising benefits of having sex at different times.

06:00 Helps Fertility: Having sex in the early morning has many benefits. If you are looking to have a baby, start getting into the act early morning itself. According to scientists, sperm is healthier in the morning but gradually loses its quality.

07:30 Helps Men’s Sexual Health: Men’s testosterone levels are strongest before 8 AM. Having sex at least once a week will help men stay away from many diseases like erectile dysfunction, reveals a study.

08 30: Helps Immunity: Regular morning sex raise your body’s levels of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that helps to fight infection. This is perfect for your immune system.

12:00 Relief From Stress: A study by Georgia State University in the USA showed that having regular sex reduces your systolic blood pressure and lessens the amount of fear you feel before scary tasks.

15:00 Improves Cardiac Health: Sex during this time promotes healing and lowers levels of cortisol, the stress chemical thought to contribute to heart disease.

20:00: Get Smarter: A study by the researchers in the University of Maryland found that, over time, regular sex generates more cells in the hippocampus part of the brain. This helps in better information retention, gives more IQ points to the subject.