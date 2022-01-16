Lata Mangeshkar’s health worsens, doctors restrict visitors

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. In addition to Covid, the 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee has contracted pneumonia and has been taken to the ICU, where she is being cared for by a team of specialists.

Nobody is allowed to see the singer at this moment since she is still under the care of physicians, who have stated that she will need some time to show indications of recovery. The doctors refused to say how long she would need to stay in the ICU.

‘India’s Nightingale’ tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, January 11, after catching it from one of the home helpers.