Low-intensity earthquake hits Arabian Gulf

Jan 16, 2022, 10:58 pm IST

Muscat: Two low- intensity earthquakes struck the Arabian Gulf region on Sunday.  The first earthquake  measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale  occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran at 6.49am. The second one, measuring a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale  struck the same area  at 8.25am.

Iran is  one of the world’s most seismically active countries. Most of its earthquakes occur on land and some low-intensity occur in sea.

