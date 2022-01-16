Low-intensity earthquake hits Arabian Gulf

Muscat: Two low- intensity earthquakes struck the Arabian Gulf region on Sunday. The first earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran at 6.49am. The second one, measuring a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale struck the same area at 8.25am.

Iran is one of the world’s most seismically active countries. Most of its earthquakes occur on land and some low-intensity occur in sea.