Maruti Suzuki to launch Baleno in February: Know the features and expected price

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki will launch its updated Baleno in February. The new facelift model will be powered by 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines – an 83hp standard unit and a 90hp mild-hybrid unit. The engines will be mated with 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes.

As per reports, the new model will come with a larger, free-standing touchscreen with an all-new interface. The new system is jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota, and the Baleno is likely to be the first car to come with this unit. The infotainment system will be compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new model will be priced between Rs 6.5 lakh to 10.5 lakh.