Putin hosts Iranian President for nuclear talks

President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow next week as part of Russia’s efforts to save a nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran, Russian television channel Rossiya-1 reported.

The time and place where the meeting between the two leaders will take place and the details about the topics they would address is unknown.

Russia is taking part in discussions to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including the US, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, which lifted certain sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme.