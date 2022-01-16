‘Strong EU borders necessary’, says French Presidential candidate

During a visit to Greece on Friday, French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse emphasised the importance of strong European borders. Pecresse also visited an asylum seeker camp on an Aegean island used by migrants trying to reach Europe from Turkey.

Pecresse, the conservative Republicans’ presidential candidate, is widely regarded as the most serious contender to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who is poised to run for re-election in April despite having not formally declared his decision.

“There is no Europe without borders, and the question of borders is absolutely key today to building European power,” Pecresse said as she stood at the foot of Athens’ ancient Acropolis.