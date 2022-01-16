Tamil Nadu government to install statue of British officer in UK

On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a statue of Colonel John Pennycuick will be erected in the United Kingdom by the Tamil Nadu government. According to MK Stalin, Colonel John Pennycuick’s statue has been approved for installation by the local authorities in the hometown of Camberly, Pennycuick.

Colonel John Pennycuick, a British engineer, built the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala’s Idukki district in 1895, which supplies water to the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Madurai. The Tamil Nadu government is now in charge of the dam.

Pennycuick is revered by the people of Tamil Nadu and is even worshipped by some. Many people stated that when the British government chose to cancel the project due to its enormous cost, the Colonel paid for it out of his own pocket. The birth anniversary of Pennycuick, which falls on January 15, is commemorated in the Theni district alongside Pongal.

On the other hand, the Mullaperiyar dam has been a point of controversy between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over boosting the storage level of the dam.