2 Indians among 3 killed, 6 injured in Abu Dhabi fuel tanker explosion

Abu Dhabi: Three people were killed and six injured in fuel tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi. Three petrol tankers exploded near ICAD 3 in Musaffah. The tankers exploded near the storage area of ADNOC.As per Abu Dhabi police, the deceased include two Indians and a Pakistani national.

Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday morning.

Also Read: 3 fuel tankers explode, minor airport fire reported in Abu Dhabi

According to Abu Dhabi police, drones may have caused the two fires. Preliminary investigations revealed that flying objects fell in the two areas just before the fires started. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fires.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed the responsibly of the attack. Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarei said that a detailed statement would be released soon.

Earlier in January 1, the Houthi rebels backed by Iran hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo vessel off the western Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The cargo ship named RWABEE was carrying hospital equipment and was going to Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

UAE is the part of Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia. The Coalition forces regularly carry out air strikes in Yemen targeting the rebels.