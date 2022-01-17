3 fuel tankers explode, minor airport fire reported in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi police confirmed two fire accidents in the emirate on Monday. In the first incident, three fuel tankers exploded near ICAD 3 in Musaffah. The tankers exploded near the storage area of ADNOC. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

According to Abu Dhabi police, drones may have caused the two fires. Preliminary investigations revealed that flying objects fell in the two areas just before the fires started. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fires.

Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels in Yemen has claimed the responsibly of the attack.