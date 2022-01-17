Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained firm in the Kerala market for the fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,000 per 8 gms. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4500.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), price of gold futures edged higher marginally by 0.09% or Rs 45 at Rs 47,823 per 10 gms. Silver futures were up by 0.17% or Rs 106 at Rs 61,709 per kg.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee steady against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the international market, price of spot gold down 0.2% to $ 1,814.08 per ounce. US gold futures edged down 0.1% at $ 1,815. Among other precious metals, silver shed 0.3% to $ 22.89 an ounce, platinum was down 0.3% to $ 967.33 and palladium fell 0.4% to $ 1,871.50.