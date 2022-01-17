Arab Coalition forces destroys 3 explosives laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 3 explosives laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia. The drone was launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In an earlier three people were killed in an explosion and subsequent fire involving three petroleum tankers at an ADNOC storage plant in Abu Dhabi. Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed the responsibly of the attack. Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarei said that a detailed statement would be released soon.

Earlier in January 1, the Houthi rebels backed by Iran hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo vessel off the western Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The cargo ship named RWABEE was carrying hospital equipment and was going to Jazan in Saudi Arabia.