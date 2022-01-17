BSNL announces new work from home plan: Full details

Mumbai: Public sector telecom and internet service provider, BSNL has launched a new work from home plan.

The BSNL Special Tariff Voucher (STV) provides unlimited free voice calls and national roaming, which includes the MTNL roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai and 100 free SMS each day to any network. The plan also includes unlimited data until the daily data restriction of 5GB is reached. The speed is decreased to 80 Kbps if the 5GB limit is met. The plan has an 84-day validity period. The price of the plan is Rs 599.

BSNL also offers a Rs 251 work-from-home prepaid plan. This plan includes 70GB of data for a period of 30 days. It also offers a Rs 151 work-from-home prepaid package with 40GB of data and a 30-day validity period.