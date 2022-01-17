Digital pass released for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022

Dubai: The digital pass for attending the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature was released by Festival director Ahlam Bolooki. The digital pass is priced 100 UAE dirhams. Digital pass holders can watch live-streamed sessions from home. Ticket prices to attend the live events start at Dh 65 for adult sessions and Dh 40 for children’s sessions.

The literary festival is held by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with Founding Partners Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Visitors attending the festival must provide proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR taken within the previous 72 hours.