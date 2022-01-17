Father arrested for molesting daughter

The father of a 16-year-old girl was arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Monday in Udaipur for allegedly raping her repeatedly. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday and was brought before a court the next day. According to Vijendra Singh, a local police officer, he has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and related provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the incident was discovered when the girl, a class 11 student, confided in her mother, who then reported the incident to the police. The accused is an alcoholic who continuously fought with his wife. He would reportedly send his wife to his second house and rape his daughter, said the police. He , after the heinous crime , threatened to kill the minor if she disclosed the incident to anyone .

According to police, the man fled his village but was apprehended after his wife filed a complaint.