He is described as an ‘ unparalleled talent ‘by Kamal Haasan by way of his tribute .

In Vishwaroopam, Kamal Haasan collaborated with Pandit Birju Maharaj. The actor turned to Twitter to express his sadness after hearing of the death of the great Kathak dancer of many acclaims. Birju Maharaj died of heart attack on January 17th, at the age of 83. Pandit Birju Maharaj was described as a ‘unparalleled dancer’ by Kamal Haasan in his tribute to him.

The Kathak dancer choreographed the routines for Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam’s lyrical melody, Unnai Kaanaadhu Naan.

His Tamil tweet roughly translates to, ‘Pandit Birju Maharaj, a legendary musician, died recently. Like an Ekalavya, I learned from him from afar. I learned the technique kathak by standing near to you. You’ve made a career out of music and dancing.’