India Meteorological Department predicts cold wave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days. The national weather agency informed that fresh active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from January 21.

IMD had on Sunday also predicted severe cold day conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The agency also forecasted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 19 and January 20.