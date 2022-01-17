DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Maruti Suzuki launches Celerio CNG in India: Know the features and price

Jan 17, 2022, 10:23 pm IST

New Delhi: India’s most popular carmakers, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of Celerio.  The Maruti Suzuki Celerio with S-CNG technology is available only in VXi variant and is priced at Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti claimed that the car  has a  mileage of 35.60 km/kg and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres.

Maruti launched the petrol version of Celerio w in November 21.   It has  received around  25,000 bookings in two months of its launch. The Celerio petrol is the India’s most fuel efficient petrol vehicle with mileage rated at 26.68 kmpl. The Celerio is launched at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in 7 variants and the S-CNG is the 8th variant.

 

