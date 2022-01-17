Over 225 people killed in violent protests in Kazakhstan

Almaty: More than 225 people, including security personnel, have been killed during violent protests and violence in Kazakhstan recently, according to Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday. Mass protests began with people in the west of the country rallying against a steep hike in fuel prices. The unrest then spread to other areas, including the country’s former capital of Almaty in the south of Kazakhstan. Protests turned violent in Almaty, and there were looting and attacks on government offices.

Serik Shalabayev, the head of prosecutor’s office said that 19 members of the security forces were killed in the riots, adding that 50,000 strong crowds rioted throughout the former Soviet republic and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities. The head of the city police department, Kanat Taimerdenov, said on Sunday that during the several days that Almaty was shaken up by riots, there were seven attacks on the city’s morgues, and rioters stole several bodies of their accomplices.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which sent peacekeepers into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this week and peacekeepers began to withdraw on Thursday.