Tata Motors launches Tata Safari Dark Edition: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched its new updated SUV ‘Tata Safari Dark Edition’ in India. The SUV is available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ variants.

The new edition features Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd Row, Air purifier and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi. The Safari Dark will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body colour. It features special Blackstone Matrix dashboard and premium Dark upholstery.

Also Read: TAGG launches Verve Active smartwatch in India

The SUV is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine working 6-speed manual transmission and an option of 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. All of this works in combination with the front-wheel-drive system.

It is priced at 19.05 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).