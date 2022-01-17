The ‘weird experience’ of being the only passenger on an 8-hour flight!

Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way we live, go out, and travel. Sometimes this change has been so profound that it has created an entirely new experience. A similar incident occurred with TikTok user Kai Forsyth, who was flying from the United Kingdom to the United States. Upon boarding the United States, Forsyth was surprised to learn that he was the only person aboard.

Having become aware of this, he began making videos on his phone which he then posted on TikTok. ‘Maybe the weirdest experience,’ he wrote the caption. Social media users were amused to see Forsyth’s bizarre experience and commented that he was living the dream. Forsyth shared the video in two parts on his TikTok account, showing the empty seats on the plane before takeoff. The text written over the video reads, ‘the cabin crew said I was the only person onboard the flight’.

In the next visual, three seats are used as a makeshift bed. As it was an eight-hour flight, Forsyth set a bed for that night. ‘Literally the comfiest I have been on a plane,’ he wrote. Further, his hand can be seen holding a bunch of snacks. ‘They literally gave me all the snacks and unlimited food,’ Forsyth wrote. Based on the TikTok video, the flight attendants reminded the passenger that there were more pilots on board than passengers, which was just Forsyth. He made friends with the cabin crew during the journey. ‘We sat and watched movies for hours and ate unlimited snacks,’ he wrote.

The video shows a cabin crew member using the entertainment screen onboard. Forsyth wrote, tagging the British Airways’ official account, ‘British Airways, find this flight attendant, he needs a promotion’. Reacting to the viral video, a TikTok user wrote in comments, “I would be paranoid the whole journey,” to which Forsyth replied that it was fun for him. Many users wondered why Forsyth’s ticket had not been upgraded to first class. A few users also shared their experiences.