Arab Coalition forces launches air strikes targeting Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Coalition claimed that it destroyed warehouses and communications system for drones in Jabal al-Nabi Shuaib.

The Coalition launched the air strikes as the Iran supported rebels launched drone attacks targeting the UAE. Three people including two Indians and a Pakistani was killed and six othewrs were injured in the attack. Three petrol tankers exploded near ICAD 3 in Musaffah. The tankers exploded near the storage area of ADNOC.