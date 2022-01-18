DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Arab Coalition forces launches air strikes targeting Houthi rebels

Jan 18, 2022, 09:44 pm IST

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia launched  a series of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.  The Coalition claimed that  it destroyed warehouses and communications system for drones in Jabal al-Nabi Shuaib.

The Coalition launched the air strikes as the Iran supported rebels launched drone attacks targeting  the UAE. Three people including two Indians and a Pakistani was killed and six othewrs were injured in the attack. Three petrol tankers exploded near ICAD 3 in Musaffah. The tankers exploded near the storage area of ADNOC.

