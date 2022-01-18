Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for sixth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal remained firm in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were marginally higher by 0.01% or Rs 4 at Rs 47,921 per 10 gram. Silver futures were up by 0.09% or Rs 55 at Rs 61,953 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for sixth day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 36,000 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4500.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,818.87 per ounce. US gold futures edged up 0.1% to $ 1,818.50. Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% at $ 23.02 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $ 974.43 and palladium was flat at $ 1,874.66.