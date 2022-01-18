Country to impose monthly fine on unvaccinated people

Athens: Greece has announced that it will impose monthly fine on unvaccinated people aged 60 and above. As per the order issued by the government, unvaccinated elderly people will be imposed 50-euro ($57) fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of 100 euros ($114). From February 1, vaccination certificates for adults will expire after seven months unless the holder receives a booster shot. People who had suffered a recent infection and applicants for home vaccination appointments that were delayed will be exempted the fine.

The Greek government had imposed a vaccination mandate for aged people in December last year. According to government data, 41.5% of the 530,000 people targeted by the measure are now fully vaccinated.

The government took this decision due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The vaccination rate of Greece remains below the European Union average. About two-thirds of Greece’s 10.7 million people are fully vaccinated, while the EU average is just over 70%.