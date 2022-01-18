Kerala HC postpones hearing of anticipatory bail plea filed by Dileep again

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has again postponed hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Malayalam actor Dileep and a few others, who are involved in the 2017 actress assault case. The hearing was postponed as requested by the prosecution, which sought more time to file replies to the court. The high court on Tuesday postponed the hearing to Friday, January 21. The restriction placed on the police to arrest the accused, including Dileep, will continue till then. Reportedly, the prosecution is planning to submit to the court details of the recent raids conducted at the residences of Dileep and some of his accomplices.

Dileep moved the anticipatory bail plea after the Crime Branch registered a fresh case against him on January 9 on a complaint filed by an investigating officer. Deputy Superintendent Of Police Baiju Poulose filed the complaint against Dileep based on a purported audio clip of the actor, aired by TV channels, in which he was heard conspiring to attack the police officers who probed the 2017 case. The audio clips came out soon after Balachandrakumar, a former friend of Dileep, made some shocking revelations against the actor. Balachandrakumar said he was a witness to Dileep watching the visuals of the sexual assault on the survivor actress.Police have slapped fresh charges against Dileep and raided houses of the actor, his business partner Sarath and brother-in-law Suraj.

In a related development, a court has ordered to record a confidential statement of the mother of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actress assault case, based on the revelations made by her before a TV channel. The Aluva Judicial Magistrate Court–I was supposed to record her statement on Tuesday but it has been postponed as some court staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Suni’s mother had revealed that her son had told her about the conspiracy behind the crime when she visited him in jail. She also produced before media the copy of a letter purportedly written by Suni to Dileep from jail. The original letter have not yet been found by the police officials.