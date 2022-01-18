Kerala Minister V Sivankutty tested positive for Covid; Hospitalised

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty was diagnosed with Covid-19, and has been hospitalised. Earlier, restrictions were imposed on the minister’s office following the outbreak of the infection, and the minister and staff were tested. Doctors informed that the minister’s health remains satisfactory.

Meanwhile, surge in Covid-19 cases in the state has put the functioning of the important offices in jeopardy. Chief Minister’s Office has been closed partially. The staff of several ministers, including forest and devaswom, have tested positive of Coronavirus. The central library in the secretariat is closed down completely till January 23. It is feared that a new cluster would be formed in the state secretariat.

Staff organisations have raised demands to reinstate work from home option at least till the rank of Under Secretary. However, the government has refused to entertain the demand citing that it would affect project implementations at a time when the ongoing fiscal year is coming to a close.