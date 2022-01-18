Low-intensity earthquake hits Oman

Muscat: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Wilayat of Bidbid, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate in Oman on Tuesday. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University said that the depth of the earthquake was at 5 km. The earthquake was recorded 46 km away from Muscat.

Earlier on Sunday, two low- intensity earthquakes struck the Arabian Gulf region. The first earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran at 6.49am. The second one, measuring a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale struck the same area at 8.25am.