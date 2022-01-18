DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Low-intensity earthquake hits Oman

Jan 18, 2022, 11:55 pm IST

Muscat: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Wilayat of Bidbid, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate in Oman on Tuesday. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University said that the depth of the earthquake was at 5 km. The earthquake was recorded 46 km away from Muscat.

Earlier on Sunday, two  low- intensity earthquakes struck the Arabian Gulf region. The first earthquake  measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale  occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran at 6.49am. The second one, measuring a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale  struck the same area  at 8.25am.

 

 

