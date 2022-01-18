Massive fire breaks out at Park Show cinema hall

Kolkata: A massive fire has erupted at the Park Show cinema hall in Kolkata, West Bengal. Five fire tenders are at the spot to extinguish the fire. There is no report of any casualty or injury. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, a fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area in Thane, Maharashtra. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported.