‘Never keep eggs in refrigerator’: Here’s why

The importance of eggs in our diet cannot be overstated, since they benefit our health greatly. It is not a good idea to keep eggs in the refrigerator before they are boiled. People often have questions about why eggs cannot or shouldn’t be kept in the refrigerator.

In order to illustrate his point, top chef James Martin took two eggs. One was a duck egg, while the other was from a hen. Duck eggs were boiled immediately without being refrigerated, while chicken eggs were boiled after being refrigerated for around two to three hours.

When James Martin cut the duck’s boiled egg, it was perfectly cooked. On the other hand, the hen’s egg was not thoroughly cooked when cut. There was also a noticeable difference in taste and flavor between them. Afterwards, James explained what made the eggs so different.

James says that eggs absorb the taste and smell of other items in the fridge when they’re stored in the fridge. Because of this, they lose their natural taste and flavor. The eggs should not be kept in the refrigerator for this reason. Instead, keep them somewhere dry and cool. This way, they will keep their natural flavour.

Eggs are widely considered to be a top source of protein. Building blocks of life, proteins are essential for the maintenance and repair of muscles and tissues. An egg contains about 6.3 grams of protein. Additionally, they promote the production of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also called good cholesterol. Among the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D are egg yolks. High satiety levels in eggs also cause a feeling of high satisfaction, less hunger, and a reduced desire to eat later in the day.