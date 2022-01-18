New digital platform to ensure safe labour accommodations launched in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization in the UAE launched a digital platform to ensure safe labour accommodations. The new platform will connect landlords of labour accommodations with employers.

The platform will enable landlords to register their labour accommodation on the ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae. The platform also indicates the validity of the housing and its safety. Employers can then register the rented accommodation and add workers through the designated portal.

According to the guidelines issued by the ministry, all accommodations must be well-lit, air-conditioned and well-ventilated with each person allocated at least 3 square metres of space. There must be dining halls and clean kitchens equipped with suction fans and filtered coolers for drinking water. There must be a safe and designated space for gas cylinders outside the kitchen. Safe containers must be provided to store waste.

The accommodation facility must also have a medical service room, prayer room and laundry room. The name of the facility must be placed on a clear signboard at the entrance of the accommodation in Arabic and English. Carpets and rugs must not be used in the accommodations and beds must be provided to all workers.