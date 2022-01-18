On Makar Sankranti, family feeds 365 dishes to future son-in-law

In Indian households, pampering the son-in-law and the future son-in-law is a ritual during celebrations and weddings. Families in the country are often seen to go the extra mile by preparing grand feasts, offering gifts, and with their gestures, even though it is not a mandatory custom or routine that everyone must follow. One Andhra family decided to throw a grand feast for their future son-in-law on the occasion of Sankranti, reported ANI.

The festival of Bhogi-Sankranti-Kanuma is celebrated in Andhra during Makar Sankranti every year. During this festival, people return from all over the state and country to their native places to spend time with their families. However, one family did something extraordinary. An Indian household in Narsapuram in West Godavari served 365 different kinds of food to their future son-in-law.

365 different food items were served to the Andhra family’s future son-in-law during a royal fest. Images of the grand feast have now gone viral. While speaking to ANI, a family member said, ‘To show our love for our future son-in-law, 365 varieties of food were arranged considering 365 days of a year’.

After the festive celebrations, Saikrishna and Kundavi plan to tie the knot. Kundavi is the daughter of gold traders Atyam Venkateswara Rao and Madhavi, while Saikrishna is the son of Tummalapalli Subrahmanyam and Annapurna. The bride’s grandfather Achanta Govind and grandmother Nagamani organized a grand feast for Saikrishna before the wedding. The pre-wedding reception was graced by immediate family members of the bride and groom. One might wonder what the menu would be for this grand feast.

The event featured 30 different varieties of curries, rice, traditional Godavari sweets, Pulihora, Biryani, biscuits, fruits, cakes, and hot and cold beverages. As a result, the arrangement became the talk of the town both in East and West Godavari districts, as well as online. This is not the only Andhra family that is known for its warm hospitality; the entire Godavari district is as well.