Sheikh Hamdan announced government departments with the happiest customers, employees

Jan 18, 2022, 08:31 pm IST

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai announced the list of government departments with happiest customers and employees.

He revealed that the satisfaction rating of Dubai government offices is 86%.  Dubai Police, Dubai Chamber and Dubai Customs achieved the highest customer satisfaction rates. The employee happiness index  of Dubai government offices is 88%. Employees of Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) were the happiest.

