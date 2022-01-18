Sheikh Hamdan announced government departments with the happiest customers, employees

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai announced the list of government departments with happiest customers and employees.

Also Read: New digital platform to ensure safe labour accommodations launched in UAE

He revealed that the satisfaction rating of Dubai government offices is 86%. Dubai Police, Dubai Chamber and Dubai Customs achieved the highest customer satisfaction rates. The employee happiness index of Dubai government offices is 88%. Employees of Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) were the happiest.