Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty turn red

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the share market. The heavy selling trend in the automobile, metal and information technology shares has weighed upon the equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex shed 554 points or 0.90% to close at 60,755. NSE Nifty settled 195 points or 1.07% lower at 18,113. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.06% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 2.45%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,157 stocks advanced and 2,273 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan , Dr Reddy’s and Nestle India. The top losers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products, UltraTech Cements and Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Grasim Industries.