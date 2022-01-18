Taliban takes away journalistic liberties and independence-reports:

Local media said that after the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the country’s media and journalists have lost their independence.

According to Khaama Press, the Home of Freedom of Speech issued a statement on Monday expressing concern about the position of the media, Afghan journalists, freedom of speech, and freedom of the press following the Taliban takeover.

According to the statement, Afghanistan’s media and journalists have lost their independence and have been ruthlessly repressed by de facto authorities in Kabul.

The majority of the origins of censorship can be traced back to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), according to the statement.

The IEA’s intelligence has put unprecedented pressure on Afghan media and journalists, and they seek to use the media as a propaganda tool. Intelligence has been successful to some level since they utilise various means such as threats, coercion, and pressures “The comment was cited by Khaama Press.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban travel to media newsrooms and tell journalists to cover stories in their favour while they are under their rule.

It went on to say that the majority of famous journalists had left their positions because they did not want to be utilised for Taliban propaganda.

The IEA has been asked to stop suppressing media and exerting pressure on Afghan journalists by the Home of Freedom of Speech, as well as foreign media advocates, so that journalists’ lives are protected and the gains of the past two decades are preserved.

On August 15, the Taliban took control of Kabul, and the country has since been wracked by an economic, humanitarian, and security crisis.